Here Is Some Good News For POKEMON GO Players Who Want Some Legendary Pokemon
AnimeMojo's sister site Gamefragger is reporting that those who are still looking to capture all of the legendary birds in Pokemon Go will get until the end of the month to get them.
Pokemon Go developers released some good news for gamers in regard to some of the legendary pokemon out there. Hit the jump and check it out!
The rare legendary birds Articuno, Moltres, Lugia, and Zapdos have only been available a week at a time over the past three weeks. Now, according to Gamefragger, the birds can be caught in the wild until August 31st. They were previously only available through the games raids.
Gamers should still expect a challenge when confronted with any of the legendaries. It will take a lot of Pokeballs to catch one, unless luck is involved of coures. The capture rates were raised by the developers for Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos, but Lugia is still extremely hard to catch with a 2% chance.
There are rumors circulating that they won't be available after the 31st, but it is hard to imagine that the developers would be that harsh to the games followers who haven't caught them. After all, their motto is "gotta catch them all."
That wasn't the only Pokemon Go announcement today either. The games devs announced that a special exclusive raid has opened up for gamers to catch Mewtwo, but the raid is invite only. Stay tuned for more announcements on how to get score an invite!
About Pokemon GO:
Pokémon Go is a free-to-play, location-based augmented reality game developed by Niantic for iOS and Android devices.
