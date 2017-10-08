POKEMON GO Players Use Only Magikarps In What Must Be The Most Painful Raid In Game History
Nine Pokemon Go players recently entered a raid which has become one of the lamest Pokemon Go raids known to man, but it is pretty funny to watch!
Nine players recently entered a Pokemon Go raid using only the mighty Magikarp! Hit the jump, check out the video and let us know what you think!
Zecmo, a veteran Pokemon Go recently posted the couragous raid on his YouTube page. All nine players used only Magikarp to battle the level Magikarp raid boss. The raid starts off by the players reading themselves with the fearsome Magikarp, who coincidentally is the most useless Pokemon in the franchises history. Magikarp's splash attack does absolutely nothing until their struggle attack charges up.
The boss battle has what seems like a gillion Magikarp flailing on the ground while their masters wait for their struggle attack to charge. The video is five minutes long, but the action begins at 2:24. Sadly, one Magikarp was lost during the battle.
Magikarp is still one of the more popular catches in the game, due to it evolving into the fearsome Gyarados and remains the only shiny Pokemon anyone can catch.
