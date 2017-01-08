POKEMON: I CHOSE YOU Is Making Its Way To North America
Pokemon: I Chose You is making its way across the pond from Japan to the United States and other parts of the world. The movie will get a limited theatrical release on Novemer 5th and 6th. The movie follows the early adventure of Ash and Pikachu's beginning. The movie does come with some changes to Ash's history.
The biggest changes will be that Brock and Misty will be taken out and replaced with two new characters. There will also be several generations fo Pokemon instead of just the generation first generation Pokemon.
Fathom Events will be releasing more details for the upcoming theatrical release of Pokemon: I Choose You. Such details include theater locations, ticketing dates and possible promotions. Those who want to stay up to date on all the details can go to www.FathomEvents.com and sing up for the details as they trickle out.
Even though there was a big controversy surrounding Misty and Brock's exclusion, Pokemon: I Choose You still opened up as the top movie when it hit theaters in Japan earlier in the month. There has been a lot of marketing from the Pokemon Company.
