Here's How To Make Sense Of All The Different Burmy Forms Newly Released In POKÉMON GO
Pokémon GO is still very popular, and that is partly due to the game continuously introducing new creatures for Trainers to be able to challenge themselves to go out and capture. Now, one of the most confusing additions to the game has come to help round out the Pokédex.
Burmy has joined the fight! Niantic has been adding more and more creatures to the perpetually-popular Pokémon GO and Burmy is one of the latest Sinnoh Pokémon available to trainers, along with evolutions.
Burmy has three cloaks, donated as Sandy Cloak Fom, Trash Cloak Form, and Plant Cloak Form, which can all be found in different locations. Sandy Cloak Burmy can be found near beaches, Plant Cloak Burmy in parks and forests, and Trash Cloak Burmy in urban areas like cities and towns. This is similar to there being regional creatures, but this allows trainers everywhere to reach these locations.
Burmy's forms may share a Pokédex number but there are two evolutions of it, one of which has three of it's own forms. Female Burmy evolves into Wormadam which has three forms, so you will need to evolve one of each. Male versions of Burmy, meanwhile, evolves into a separate Pokémon altogether - Mothim. This creature only has one form and no cloak so it will look the same regardless of which male Burmy you choose to evolve.
What do you think of this new addition to Pokémon GO and how Niantic has chosen to treat these different forms? Sound off below!
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
