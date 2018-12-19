Here's Which New Pokémon You Should Expect To See In POKÉMON GO This Holiday Season

Niantic has been doing everything they can to keep players online during the cold weather. In the excitement it's easy to forget that we are still expecting many more Generation 4 Releases...

Pokémon in abundance in Niantic's augmented reality game - but which ones? Well, it seems that Jynx, Spheal, Swinub, Snorunt, Sneasel, and Snover will be the icy spawns. Shiny delibird will also be popping, but we reported that a few days ago.

Pokémon to be added, along with his evolution, Abomasnow. Besides them the holiday will also bring Croagunk and Toxicroak though they aren't ice. Shorupi, Drapion, Bronzor, and Bronzong round out the list as appearing in the game as well.

Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.

Over the past several monthsTrainers have been spoiled. Non-stop events and specials have been going on since Niantic decided it was time to introduce the creatures from the fourth Generation of thefranchise - the Sinnoh Region.Creatures from the Sinnoh Region were first introduced in the fourth Generationcore game titles -andThese games saw the player traversing the Sinnoh Region in the same way that players adventured in the Kanto Region back inandNiantic may be distracting players with non-stop events and additions to the game, but that doesn't mean they've stopped slipping Gen 4 creatures into the mix. In fact, there are fresh faces here for the holiday, and we thought we should give you a heads up before you find yourself surprised!Obviously, as December comes to a close, the weather is reaching it's coldest. This means that naturally we can expect to see IceIf you don't recognize the last name on the list - Snover - that is because he is one of the new SinnohTo top it all off, there are new holiday items in the shop that can be purchased, and some of them are even Delibird themed. There is also a new santa hat Pikachu family that you can collect the shinies for. Will you be playing this Christmas?