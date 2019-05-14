Instead Of Playing DETECTIVE PIKACHU, A Theater In Montréal Played THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA
In what looks to be the funniest/saddest piece of news we'll be getting this week, a theater in Montréal has accidentally played The Curse of La Llorona, and R-rated horror film, instead of the family friendly Detective Pikachu; probably scarring some of those kids for life.
When it comes to messing up, it doesn't get worse than having the theater play an R-rated movie instead of the kid-friendly Detective Pikachu, which is exactly what happened in a theater in Montréal.
Probably the worst offender is the fact that kids had to sit through trailers for Anabelle Comes Home, Joker, and Child's Play — all of which being R-rated films — before Detective Pikachu began; only to find out that they were getting The Curse of La Llorona.
Both Detective Pikachu and The Curse of La Llorona are being published by Warner Bros. so it is likely that someone at the theater mixed them up before playing the movie. Whatever the case, someone's very likely to lose their job over this screw up.
The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.
Detective Pikachu is currently playing in theaters.
