Instead Of Playing DETECTIVE PIKACHU, A Theater In Montréal Played THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA

When it comes to messing up, it doesn't get worse than having the theater play an R-rated movie instead of the kid-friendly Detective Pikachu , which is exactly what happened in a theater in Montréal.

The theatre I'm in is playing a trailer for Annabelle Comes Home before Detective Pikachu LOOK AWAY CHILDREN OH NO — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) 9 May 2019

Andddd kids are crying. Now the Joker trailer is playing. — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) 9 May 2019

OH MY GOD THEY'RE PLAYING LA LLORANA INSTEAD OF DETECTIVE PIKACHU pic.twitter.com/j4qX6fAf95 — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) 9 May 2019

The first-ever live-action Pokémon movie, “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in the first-ever live-action movie based on the iconic face of the global Pokémon brand—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and most successful media franchises of all time.

Detective Pikachu is currently playing in theaters.

In what looks to be the funniest/saddest piece of news we'll be getting this week, a theater in Montréal has accidentally played The Curse of La Llorona, and R-rated horror film, instead of the family friendly; probably scarring some of those kids for life.Probably the worst offender is the fact that kids had to sit through trailers for Anabelle Comes Home, Joker, and Child's Play — all of which being R-rated films — beforebegan; only to find out that they were getting The Curse of La Llorona.Bothand The Curse of La Llorona are being published by Warner Bros. so it is likely that someone at the theater mixed them up before playing the movie. Whatever the case, someone's very likely to lose their job over this screw up.