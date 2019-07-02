Job Listing Reveals That The Pokemon Company Are Developing Another POKEMON Mobile Game
After creating one of the most popular mobile-games of all time, in Pokemon GO, it seems that The Pokemon Company have gotten a taste for the format. They recently posted a job listing which reveals that they're currently working on an unannounced mobile game.
A newly posted job listing has revealed that, following the success of Pokemon GO, The Pokemon Company are now working on yet another mobile Pokemon game.
The listing is housed within the US website of The Pokemon Company and makes clear that they're after some new game designers - who will be working alongside a team of like-minded individuals on an upcoming mobile game. "The Principal Game Designer will work within a team of designers, engineers, artists, producers, and tester to create an upcoming mobile game."
The listing continues:
We are looking for a creative individual that not only understands the secret sauce to fun games but also can communicate that vision to others. This candidate will spend a lot of time coordinating with both Studio leadership and individual contributors and must have fantastic people skills.
Interestingly, rather than partnering with a game studio, as they did with their other mobile games (Niantic and Pokemon GO, for example); The Pokemon Company will be designing the game on their own - and will be doing so out of Bellevue, Washington.
For more information, be sure to check out the listing itself.
