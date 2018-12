Latest POKEMON GO Update Brings New Raid Boss List Dominated By Ghost Type Pokemon

Drifloon

Shuppet

Snorunt

Shinx

Buizel

Sableye

Mawile

Sneasel

Misdreavus

Gengar

Machamp

Pinsir

Sharpedo

Scyther

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Marowak

Houndoom

Tyranitar

Absol

Cresselia

Deoxys (EX Raid)

While trainers still have an opportunity to encounter Tyranitar and Machamp inRaid Battles, many of the Fossil-based pokemon featured last month will no longer be flashing atop the gyms. Taking their places are many rare Pokemon, most notably the ghost types returning.Apart from the fact that ghosts are returning for even more glory after everything with Gengar Day and the Halloween Week, this list also offers players an opportunity to catch numerous shiny Pokemon which include Alolan Marowak, Duskull, Snorunt, Sableye, Absol, Gengar, Shinx, Pinsir, Mawile, Shuppet, and Drifloon. As you can see many of the available shinies are also ghost type.Though it is presumed that the abundance of Ghost Type Pokemon availability is due to Cresselia's difficulty, that is not confirmed. It is always possible that ghosts are just popular, and like the Legendary Birds and Dogs, as well as the prior Event Pokemon, Niantic is bringing them back at the end of the year.Please see the full list of current Raid Bosses below.It's time to get out there and capture your own shiny ghost collection! Who are you after? Let us know in the comments section!