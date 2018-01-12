Latest POKEMON GO Update Brings New Raid Boss List Dominated By Ghost Type Pokemon
While trainers still have an opportunity to encounter Tyranitar and Machamp in Pokemon Go Raid Battles, many of the Fossil-based pokemon featured last month will no longer be flashing atop the gyms. Taking their places are many rare Pokemon, most notably the ghost types returning.
It's a Nightmare Before Christmas in Pokemon Go as December's Raid Boss list shows that Ghost Types are taking over the streets this holiday. We have the full list, including the possible shinies below!
Apart from the fact that ghosts are returning for even more glory after everything with Gengar Day and the Halloween Week, this list also offers players an opportunity to catch numerous shiny Pokemon which include Alolan Marowak, Duskull, Snorunt, Sableye, Absol, Gengar, Shinx, Pinsir, Mawile, Shuppet, and Drifloon. As you can see many of the available shinies are also ghost type.
Though it is presumed that the abundance of Ghost Type Pokemon availability is due to Cresselia's difficulty, that is not confirmed. It is always possible that ghosts are just popular, and like the Legendary Birds and Dogs, as well as the prior Event Pokemon, Niantic is bringing them back at the end of the year.
Please see the full list of current Raid Bosses below.
Tier 1
Tier 2
-
Drifloon
-
Shuppet
-
Snorunt
-
Shinx
-
Buizel
Tier 3
-
Sableye
-
Mawile
-
Sneasel
-
Misdreavus
Tier 4
-
Gengar
-
Machamp
-
Pinsir
-
Sharpedo
-
Scyther
-
Alolan Raichu
Tier 5
-
Alolan Marowak
-
Houndoom
-
Tyranitar
-
Absol
-
Cresselia
-
Deoxys (EX Raid)
It's time to get out there and capture your own shiny ghost collection! Who are you after? Let us know in the comments section!
