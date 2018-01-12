Legendary Birds And Beasts Available Once Again In POKEMON GO During December Field Research

Trainers will be able to capture creatures such as Zapdos and Moltres who - despite being available earlier in the year, are very rare and hard to find. Read on to find out when and how!

Niantic is doing everything they can to make sure players are still logging in this December. First, it was announced that all Pokemon from the events this year would be featured in one last big event, combining all eleven of the rare fan favorites. Now, all of the Field Research tasks from past months will be available to allow trainers an opportunity to capture certain Pokemon.



Those aren't just any Pokemon, of course. The Legendary Birds - the chilling Arcticuno, the illuminous Zapdos, and the fiery Moltres - who are from Generation 1 and are likely most recognizable to the majority of players. Representing Generation 2 are the returning Legendary Beasts, sometimes referred to as Legendary Dogs or Legendary Cats. This trio includes Entei, Raikou, and Suicuine.



Of course, this means the current Field Research Pokemon, the Bug/Ghost type Shedinja will expire with the old month. The change to the new Legendaries will happen on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. PST for those of you who wish to wait to open your crates.



The thing is, there are six legendary Pokemon and only four weeks in the month. So, knowing you won't find them all - who do you hope to finally capture? Let us know in the comments!

