Meltan Is Just Another Weird Looking POKEMON Without Substance

Over the last weekend, a new Pokemon showed up in the form of Meltan, a new Steel-Type creature fans will eventually use to battle other Pokemon. We have to say, this Meltan creature is quite, well, weird looking.

We understand that this Pokemon is made from liquid metal, therefore, we’re guessing it’s going to have some form of hardening ability to bump up its defenses. Now, it first showed its face back on Saturday during Pokemon Go's Community Day.

At first, fans weren’t sure of what they were seeing, but it has now become apparent that Meltan is real. If we look at the official website, we can see that The Pokemon Company has officially announced the creature, and guess what? You’ll be able to add Meltan to your list via Pokemon Let’s Go.



If you're interested in owning this creature in the upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch, then you'll be required to connect your Pokemon GO account to the Nintendo Switch.

Furthermore, it should be noted that both Professor Willow and Professor Oak have both decided to team up in a bid to investigate this new creature.

Now, seeing as Meltan is a new and mythical Pokemon, players of the game won’t be able to capture it easily. Chances are, gamers will be required to perform certain tasks to grab it in the end.

We can only hope that this Meltan is worth the hard work because it doesn’t look impressive at all. And as expected, the developers tried to make it look cute, but in all honesty, it just looks weird in a dopey way.