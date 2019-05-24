Mewtwo's Armour Looks Quite Different In MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Compared To Its Original Look
The 1998 film Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back is set for a remake in the form of Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. This upcoming animated film will release in July of this year and serve as a 3D CG remake of the afformentioned classic Pokemon movie.
Despite Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution being a remake of 1998's Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, it will be making a few changes - case in point, Mewtwo's armour.
Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, unlike the original version, will take place within the franchise's new canon - which thus far consists of 2017's Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! and 2018's Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us.
Being 3D and made twenty years after the original, you'd expect some changes to be apparent when compared to the source material. One of these changes will be cosmetic in nature: Mewtwo's armour. The godlike Pokemon will have his powers dampened by this armour, the same as in the original, only now it looks entirely different.
Vist Bulbapedia and you can see the orginal look. Take a look at the new, promotional material (via @SerebiiNet) and you can see the elaborate new design (which is much more Predator-esque):
Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is set to release in Japanese theatres on 12th July, 2019.
