New Episodes of Pokemon Journeys Anime Hit U.S. Netflix in September.

Let’s go, Pokémon fans! Pokémon Journeys: The Series is continuing its Netflix run for U.S. viewers on September 11th.
The anime TV series premiered in Japan on November 17, 2019, only two days after the world release of Pokémon Sword & Shield for the Switch. The first twelve episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix on June 12th. Meanwhile, Canadian audiences were able to watch the series on the Canadian TV channel Teletoon earlier in May.
Pokémon Journeys: The Series postponed new episodes back in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but has aired new episodes since June 7th. It wasn’t the only Pokemon project delayed as the anime short-series Pokémon:Twilight Wings had it’s fifth episode pushed from May to June, along with the 23rd Pokemon anime film only known as “Coco” moved from a July premiere to a Winter release. .
Pokémon Journeys: The Series takes place after Ash’s (or Satoshi) adventure in the Alola region during Sun & Moon. He is invited to a new lab-opening ceremony in Vermillion City in the Kanto region where he meets Go (Gou) and they team up as research partners. Now, they travel to different and familiar regions to explore what the Pokémon world has to offer
