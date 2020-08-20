New Episodes of Pokemon Journeys Anime Hit U.S. Netflix in September.

Netflix announced that the second set of Pokémon Journeys episodes will stream to the US on September 11th after delays due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Let’s go, Pokémon fans! Pokémon Journeys: The Series is continuing its Netflix run for U.S. viewers on September 11th.

The anime TV series premiered in Japan on November 17, 2019, only two days after the world release of Pokémon Sword & Shield for the Switch. The first twelve episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix on June 12th. Meanwhile, Canadian audiences were able to watch the series on the Canadian TV channel Teletoon earlier in May.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series postponed new episodes back in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but has aired new episodes since June 7th. It wasn’t the only Pokemon project delayed as the anime short-series Pokémon:Twilight Wings had it’s fifth episode pushed from May to June, along with the 23rd Pokemon anime film only known as “Coco” moved from a July premiere to a Winter release. .