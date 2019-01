New Job Listing Reveals That The Pokémon Company Is Currently Hiring For A New Mobile Game

Work with artists and designers to create a fantastic UI experience.

Work with Product Management to define the ideal feature set for this game.

Work with Producers to manage all the designers’ sprint tasks.

Work with the Director of Gaming to define/enforce the vision for this game.

The Pokémon Company is currently hiring experienced people in the areas of Design, Product Management, Producer, and Director of Gaming for an upcoming mobile game — as revealed by a very recent job listing posted on their official LinkedIn account.This mysterious new game has not yet been announced, although it is pretty safe to assume that it is, well, a Pokémon game. Given the success that The Pokémon Company and Niantic'shas had, it is likely that the next game is a more traditional kind of game.A couple of weeks ago, Niantic CEO John Hanke revealed that The Pokémon Company was very pleased with the performance of both Pokémon GO and Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee! , stating that they've benefitted in a lot of ways due to the integration between both titles; which reinforces The Pokémon Company's decision to make even more mobile games.The LinkedIn listing, in case you were wondering, reads as follows:Whatever it is the game that The Pokémon Company is currently hiring people for, will likely have fans of Nintendo and Game Freak's long-running Pokémon series excited. Now all we have to do is look out for future official announcements by The Pokémon Company, and see what they come up with.