New Job Listing Reveals That The Pokémon Company Is Currently Hiring For A New Mobile Game
The Pokémon Company is currently hiring experienced people in the areas of Design, Product Management, Producer, and Director of Gaming for an upcoming mobile game — as revealed by a very recent job listing posted on their official LinkedIn account.
The Pokémon Company's official LinkedIn website is currently looking for experienced people to work on a new mobile game. Could this be a more traditional Pokémon title?
This mysterious new game has not yet been announced, although it is pretty safe to assume that it is, well, a Pokémon game. Given the success that The Pokémon Company and Niantic's Pokémon GO has had, it is likely that the next game is a more traditional kind of game.
A couple of weeks ago, Niantic CEO John Hanke revealed that The Pokémon Company was very pleased with the performance of both Pokémon GO and Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee!, stating that they've benefitted in a lot of ways due to the integration between both titles; which reinforces The Pokémon Company's decision to make even more mobile games.
The LinkedIn listing, in case you were wondering, reads as follows:
Whatever it is the game that The Pokémon Company is currently hiring people for, will likely have fans of Nintendo and Game Freak's long-running Pokémon series excited. Now all we have to do is look out for future official announcements by The Pokémon Company, and see what they come up with.
-
Work with artists and designers to create a fantastic UI experience.
-
Work with Product Management to define the ideal feature set for this game.
-
Work with Producers to manage all the designers’ sprint tasks.
-
Work with the Director of Gaming to define/enforce the vision for this game.
