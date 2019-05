New MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Trailer Reportedly Releasing Alongside DETECTIVE PIKACHU In Theatres

Detective Pikachu is currently debuting in Japan, and apparently new trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is doing the same. Find out more info...

Serebii Update: A special trailer featuring new footage for the movie Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION is airing in Japan alongside the movie #DetectivePikachu. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/XVUv2PdoSa — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) May 3, 2019

According to, a new Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution trailer will accompany Detective Pikachu into Japanese theatres. The latter Pokemon film will be releasing in the US on May 10th, however, it already has in Japan.Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is upcoming animated movie and sequel to Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! and Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us. The former of those films served as a reboot of the classic Pokemon series and thus Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is also a part of this new canon.Whether the trailer will be releasing online or remain a theatre exclusive remains to be seen. AnimeMojo will certainly cover the trailer if it does release, so stay tuned! Below you can check out Serebii.net's tweet.