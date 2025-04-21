New Official POKÉMON Book POKÉCOLOGY Offers Scientific And Academic Insights For Pokémon

The Pokémon Company has just unveiled a new book for fans seeking more than just battle strategies or Pokédex stats. The new book that is titled Pokécology, is an official publication that dives into the natural behaviors, habitats, and environmental interactions of Pokémon living in the wild, all backed by scientific expertise.

Set to release on June 18th, 2025, Pokécology is being published by Shogakukan, and it promises to offer readers an educational, yet accessible, look at how Pokémon live when humans aren’t watching. From migration patterns and sleep cycles to eating habits, hibernation, and inter-species cohabitation, the book paints a complete picture of Pokémon as real creatures within an ecosystem — not just as companions for trainers or battle tools.

Unlike traditional Pokédex entries, which focus on stats, types, and battle behavior, Pokécology offers a more environmentally grounded perspective. It explains how Pokémon interact with their surroundings and each other, essentially framing them as part of a broader and believable ecosystem.

What makes Pokécology truly unique is the academic credibility behind its creation. Though the Pokémon Company is listed as the official author, the content is penned by Dr. Yoshinari Yonehara and illustrated by Dr. Chihiro Kinoshita, both University of Tokyo alumni with PhDs in animal behavior and ecology. Yonehara has contributed to major Pokémon titles including Scarlet, Violet, and Legends: Arceus, while Kinoshita is a known illustrator of children's books on wildlife and environmental science.

Their backgrounds ensure that Pokécology is more than just a charming guide, it's an academically grounded companion for curious fans of all ages. The Pokémon Company has stated that the book is designed to be easy to understand, so even younger readers will be able to appreciate the ecological lessons it offers.

As of now, the book is only scheduled for release in Japan, but it is available for pre-order through major Japanese retailers such as Amazon, Rakuten, 7net, Kinokuniya, Yodobashi, Tower Records, and HMV for 1,430 JPY (approximately $10 USD).

Whether you're a longtime fan of Pokémon or a student of ecology yourself, Pokécology is shaping up to be a fascinating exploration of the Pokémon universe through a scientific lens.

