New POKEMON Animated Mini-Series Headed To YouTube This January
A new Pokemon, short-form animated series will debut on YouTube this January that focuses on the Galar region. The series is titled Pokemon: Hakumei no Tsubasa (Pokemon: Twilight Wings). Studio Colorido, who more recently produced the stellar anime film Penguin Highway, will handle animation duties. Each episode will be 5-minutes long with the first dropping on January 15. There wil lbe 7 episodes total and wlll air on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.
In addition to the new Pokemon TV anime series that premiered back in November, a new You-Tube miniseries will drop January 2020 that loosely adapts Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Shingo Yamashita is serving as director, with scripts written by Sou Kinoshita and character designs from Shin Ogasawara.
Galar is a region where Pokémon battles have developed into a cultural sensation. Over the span of seven episodes, “Pokémon: Twilight Wings” will show in detail the dreams of Galar’s residents, the realities they face, the challenges they must overcome and the conflicts they must resolve. In addition to these new stories, fans can expect to see a variety of Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region appearing in the capsule series.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]