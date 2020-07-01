New POKEMON Direct Slated For Early Thursday Morning By Nintendo

Nintendo will drop new Pokemon information this Thursday at 6:30AM pt/9:30AM est. What do you think the 20-minute livestream will reveal?

Pokemon fans are abuzz as an early YouTube livestream video is now live, ahead of its Thursday 6:30AM pst/9:30am est broadcast. The presentation is slated to last for 20 minutes. In addition to the YouTube livestream, other platforms that will broadcast the presentation include Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch were released just this past November, so it's unlikely that a new game will be revealed. Most gamers believe the Direct will be for the recently announced Pokemon Home app, which is a cloud-based storage app that will be capable of allowing gamers to transfer Pokemon from one game to the next. Gamers will also be able to trade Pokemon with other global Pokemon Home users.





