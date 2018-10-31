New POKEMON Short Story Follows the Adventure of Ash's New Eevee

Ash is bound to get a new Eevee in Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon, but before this, the Eevee must go through a series of trials before meeting its new owner.

There’s a new Pokemon short on YouTube, and guess what? You’ll get to see one of the cutest Eevee of all time. This particular Eevee will eventually join Ash Ketchum on his adventures, but before going that route, this Eevee must first get itself in a lot of trouble.

The episodes are all about this male Eevee on his own adventure until he finds his way to Ash who will be located at Alola. The second episode shows Eevee out at sea on a boat, and the cutest part of the episode is probably the part where he’s sleeping.

At one point this Pokemon was saved by a Mantine, but then it didn’t take long for him to get himself in trouble out at sea.

Why is Eevee out at sea?

Well, it was chased down by an angry Houndour, and its only means of escape was to jump on a boat. Things didn’t go as expected, but at least he reached this destination without a scratch, so that’s always good.

Now, we’re not sure as to when this short series of episodes will end, but it shouldn’t take long.

We hope this Eevee becomes a big contributor to Ash’s team of Pokemon in future episodes of Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon.

Here’s the description of the series:

"What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions..."