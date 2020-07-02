New POKÉMON Funko Pop! Bobblehead Collectibles Announced Based On Vulpix, Pichu, Mr. Mime, & Mewtwo
Funko have officially announced that more Pop! bobblehead figures based on the Pokémon franchise are on the way (via Gamefragger)!
Such Pokémon as Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur have already been converted into Pop! figures. This new wave of Pop! bobblehead figures are based on Mewtwo, Mr. Mime, Pichu, and Vulpix.
The latter is clearly the most obscure whereas the others are obviously quite popular. Mewtwo is arguably one of the most popular Pokémon there is — having featured in Pokémon: The First Movie, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In the case of the latter, the same is true for Pichu and Mr. Mime also featured heavily in last year's live-action Pokémon movie.
The four new Pop! bobblehead figures will be officially released in April but they're currently available to pre-order. Each of the Pop! figures currently cost $10.99 and you can check out what they all look like below.
