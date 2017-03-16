NEW POKÉMON Manga Available Now Plus New Movie Hits Next Week
VIZ Media has announced that the Pokémon The Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel Manga is now available. The title is rated "A" for all ages at a suggested retail price of $9.99US. The story and artwork were done by Kemon Kawamoto.
New Pokémon The Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel home video release landing on DVD next week and the graphic novel/manga adaptation is already available now! Learn more after the jump!
The new manga serves as a graphic novel for Pokémon The Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel DVD, which will be available March 21st. The home video release is rated "TV-Y7" for viewers ages 7 and older and will retail for $19.98US. The movie includes dubbed English and English subtitled options, as well as 2.0 and 5.1 audio.
The new anime feature film takes place in the Pokémon X•Y series and was directed by Kunihiko Yuyama. It was originally released in Japanese theaters last summer (2016).
In the latest adventure, Ash meets the Mythical Pokémon, Volcanion, when it crashes down from the sky, creating a cloud of dust - and a mysterious force binds the two of them together! Volcanion despises humans and tries to get away, but it's forced to drag Ash along as it continues its rescue mission. They arrive in a city of cogs and gears, where a corrupt minister has stolen the ultimate invention: the Artificial Pokémon Magearna, created 500 years ago. He plans to use its mysterious powers to take control of this mechanical kingdom! Can Ash and Volcanion work together to rescue Magearna? One of the greatest battles in Pokémon history is about to unfold!
