NEW POKÉMON SNAP Has Just Been Announced For The Nintendo Switch

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have surprised fans of the Pokémon series by revealing that a brand-new Pokémon Snap is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Hal Laboratory, and Game Freak have just announced that a brand-new entry in the long-neglected Pokémon Snap series is currently in development, and that said game would be releasing for the Nintendo Switch.

New Pokémon Snap is this brand-new game that the developers have revealed to be heavily inspired by the original Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo 64; this time with HAL Laboratory taking the back seat as the developer, and being now developed by Bandai Namco Studios.

For those who don't know what Pokémon Snap is — especially since the series has been pretty much dead for over 20 years — it is a first-person rail shooter game game, that released in March of 1999 for the Nintendo 64, which gave players the chance to photograph Pokémon in their habitats.

According to the developers, New Pokémon Snap will also be following the original game's simple premise, and allow players to explore deserts, jungles, and other varied locations from the Pokémon world to take photos of their favourite Pokémon creatures.

Unfortunately, the developers have not revealed exactly when New Pokémon Snap will be releasing — since not even a tentative launch date was revealed — so we will have to keep an eye out for more official information about this recently announced title.

