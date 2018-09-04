New Trailer For POKEMON THE MOVIE: EVERYONE'S STORY RELEASED
The tagline for the 21st Pomeon anime film reads, "Even what I can't do alone, as long as I'm with you …" That's a sentiment rich throughout all of Pokemon so how it becomes specific to Pokemon the Movie: Everyone's Story remains to be seen. The film will take place in Frau City during the annual Wind Festival which is centered on epic winds created by the Legendary Pokemon Lugia.
A new trailer for Gekijōban Pocket Monster: Minna no Monogatari (Pokémon the Movie: Everyone's Story) reveals the film's setting and the Legendary Pokémon Lugia.
In addition to Lugia, a Mythical electric type Pokemon named Zeraora will also appear.
Gekijōban Pocket Monster: Minna no Monogatari (Pokémon the Movie: Everyone's Story) is slated to open in Japan on July 13. The film will be a joint collaboration between Studio Wit and Studio OLM.
For more details visit the film's official website http://www.pokemon-movie.jp/
