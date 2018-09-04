Pokemon Headlines Pictures

New Trailer For POKEMON THE MOVIE: EVERYONE'S STORY RELEASED

New Trailer For POKEMON THE MOVIE: EVERYONE'S STORY RELEASED

A new trailer for Gekijōban Pocket Monster: Minna no Monogatari (Pokémon the Movie: Everyone's Story) reveals the film's setting and the Legendary Pokémon Lugia.

MarkJulian | 4/9/2018
Filed Under: "Pokemon"
The tagline for the 21st Pomeon anime film reads, "Even what I can't do alone, as long as I'm with you …" That's a sentiment rich throughout all of Pokemon so how it becomes specific to Pokemon the Movie: Everyone's Story remains to be seen. The film will take place in Frau City during the annual Wind Festival which is centered on epic winds created by the Legendary Pokemon Lugia.

In addition to Lugia, a Mythical electric type Pokemon named Zeraora will also appear.

Gekijōban Pocket Monster: Minna no Monogatari (Pokémon the Movie: Everyone's Story) is slated to open in Japan on July 13. The film will be a joint collaboration between Studio Wit and Studio OLM.



For more details visit the film's official website 　http://www.pokemon-movie.jp/
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...