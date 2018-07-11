Niantic And POKEMON GO Celebrate INGRESS PRIME With Shiny Rapidash And Marowak

While Pokemon like Ponyta and Cubone are fan favorites to trainers, the ability to get shiny versions is finally available, allowing fans to obtain a blue flamed Rapidash or a green Marowak.

There was once a time when the term "shiny Pokemon" may have been confusing to some, but these days even the casual fans of the Pokemon anime make time for Niantic's hit mobile game, Pokemon Go and as such, most people are familiar with the lingo.



If there is one thing Niantic has proved recently, it's that they love their events. Pokemon Go has had ten Community Day events already this year, with the eleventh coming up this Saturday focusing on Cyndaquil. This is hot on the heels of coming off of the Gengar Raid day, which just passed us, as well as their Halloween event.



This event, however, is a little different, as it is meant to help celebrate as well as promote another of Niantic's game's - in fact, their original game - Ingress Prime. To help promote this, there will be three free avatar items available to trainers in the in-game shop, all baring different colored Ingress Prime symbols.



In addition to the items there will be not one, but two new shiny variants available to add to your Pokedex, those being Ponyta and Cubone (as well as their evolutions). Since Ponyta and Rapidash are colored with blue flames, and Cubone and Marowak are colored green, it is rumored that these were the species chosen because the colors match those of Ingress Prime, but nothing has been confirmed.



So, what do you guys think? Is this worth heading out into the colder weather for, or are you in for the Holidays, snuggling up with anime? Let us know!

