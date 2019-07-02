Niantic Announces A Surprise POKEMON GO Event Which Will Span The Upcoming Weekend
Pokemon GO's most recent newsletter announced an event pertaining to Valentine's Day - wherein the spawn rates of pink Pokemon will be increased - however it didn't mention a surprise one which will be taking place during this coming weekend.
Niantic have announced a surprise Pokemon GO event which will take place during the weekend and reward friendships between players. Hit the jump to find out more...
Niantic recently announced (via Serebii.net) the "Friendship Weekend" event, which will run from February 8th to the 11th, with the goal of encouraging friendships between players.
Opening a gift from another player will provide double the amount of Friendship Interactions (two days' worth rather than just one). Fighting in Gym Battles and Raids alongside another player whom you have a strong Friendship level with will reward you with more bonuses.
Trading will cost half the amount of Stardust than it usually does and will provide players with double the amount of candy. As this mini-event is taking place during Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year event, during trading, player have a higher chance of attaining Pokemon of the "Lucky" variety.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]