Niantic Announces A Surprise POKEMON GO Event Which Will Span The Upcoming Weekend

Pokemon GO's most recent newsletter announced an event pertaining to Valentine's Day - wherein the spawn rates of pink Pokemon will be increased - however it didn't mention a surprise one which will be taking place during this coming weekend.Niantic recently announced (via) theevent, which will run from February 8th to the 11th, with the goal of encouraging friendships between players.Opening a gift from another player will provide double the amount of Friendship Interactions (two days' worth rather than just one). Fighting in Gym Battles and Raids alongside another player whom you have a strong Friendship level with will reward you with more bonuses.Trading will cost half the amount of Stardust than it usually does and will provide players with double the amount of candy. As this mini-event is taking place during, during trading, player have a higher chance of attaining Pokemon of the "Lucky" variety.