Nintendo Releases Overview Trailer For POKÉMON MYSTERY DUNGEON: MYSTERY DUNGEON DX
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX was finally released yesterday, after having been announced during a Pokémon Direct presentation that was streamed in January of this year, giving players the chance to embark on a unique adventure within the world of Pokémon.
Players may still not know much about Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, which is why Nintendo has released an overview trailer with some helpful information.
Those who may not be aware of this just yet, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is actually a remaster of the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games "Rescue Team Red" and "Rescue Team Blue" that released for the Nintendo DS in the mid 2000s.
The developers have actually done a great job keeping every single one of the elements found in the original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games intact in this recently released remastered version — since the game has been redesigned in order to make it look current, and the music has been rearranged in order to give players an even better experience.
Today, Nintendo has relased an overview trailer for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, which will help newcomers to the series figure out how some of the gameplay mechanics work, and provide useful information about the mystery dungeons themselves — which, as the game's name suggests, are a big part of this adventure.
Have a look:
In 2006, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team games were released for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS systems in Japan. In 2020, these titles will gain a new life on Nintendo Switch.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]