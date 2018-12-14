One Last Chance To Catch Ho-Oh And Lugia In 2018 As They Return To POKÉMON GO For One Weekend Only
With the introduction of all of the Generation 4 Pokémon lately in Pokémon Go, Trainers have been trying to double back and make sure they have filled as many of their Pokédex pages as possible from the Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn. Niantic has been helpful in these efforts by allowing trainers another shot at Legendaries from the first frew Generations - likely because more are coming.
Niantic has been giving players one last chance this year to capture old Legendaries in Pokémon Go and now Trainers are also getting a visit from the Johto birds! Read on for details!
Currently, Trainers have a chance to catch Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Suicune, Entei, or Raiku which are the Legendary Birds and Beasts. Players can get these Pokémon through Field Research all month long. Meanwhile, Ho-Oh and Lugia have been added as Raid Bosses - but only for a limited time.
Ho-Oh and Lugia initially appeared in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver, and have previously been Raid Bosses in Pokémon Go in the past. Shiny versions of both exist to be seeked out as well. These Legendary birds will only be available for capture this weekend from 1pm on Friday until Monday PST.
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
