One Last Chance To Catch Ho-Oh And Lugia In 2018 As They Return To POKÉMON GO For One Weekend Only

Niantic has been giving players one last chance this year to capture old Legendaries in Pokémon Go and now Trainers are also getting a visit from the Johto birds! Read on for details!

Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.

With the introduction of all of the Generation 4 Pokémon lately inTrainers have been trying to double back and make sure they have filled as many of their Pokédex pages as possible from the Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn. Niantic has been helpful in these efforts by allowing trainers another shot at Legendaries from the first frew Generations - likely because more are coming.Currently, Trainers have a chance to catch Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Suicune, Entei, or Raiku which are the Legendary Birds and Beasts. Players can get these Pokémon through Field Research all month long. Meanwhile, Ho-Oh and Lugia have been added as Raid Bosses - but only for a limited time.Ho-Oh and Lugia initially appeared inandand have previously been Raid Bosses inin the past. Shiny versions of both exist to be seeked out as well. These Legendary birds will only be available for capture this weekend from 1pm on Friday until Monday PST.