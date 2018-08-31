Pikachu in DETECTIVE PIKACHU Will Have a Realistic Look Similar to Rocket Raccoon

For the first time we may have an idea of what Pikachu might look like in the upcoming live action Pokemon movie. The creators are using Rocket Raccoon as a target in terms of graphical quality.

It’s never an easy task when it comes down to transforming an anime series into a live action movie. There are so many variables involved in bringing anime characters to life, especially the weird looking ones.

Now, we know that Hollywood is working on a live-action Pokemon movie known as Detective Pikachu, and as expected, Pikachu is the main character. The problem is, then, how will the little yellow electric powerhouse look in live action?

Well, according to Rob Letterman, the director behind Detective Pikachu, our favorite Pokemon will have a look similar to that of Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy in terms of movement and lifelines.

“They’re incredibly real, you should think of it as the way [Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy character] Rocket Raccoon sits in the movie as if he’s really there.

“It’s that technology. The same group of people that worked on that, or worked on Jungle Book. We’ve got the people on it that worked on Fantastic Beasts. They’re technically, some of the most high-end visual effects in the world. It’s completely photorealistic, like they are alive and in the movie.”

We’re not sure how fans will feel knowing Pikachu will have a lifelike feel instead of something cartoony from what they’ve been used to over the decades. Only time will tell if this movie will make sense when it hit theaters.

We can’t wait to see what the trailer will look like because usually, the first set of real criticisms begin with the first trailer.