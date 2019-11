Players Will not Be Able To Catch Every Pokémon In The Upcoming POKÉMON SWORD&SHIELD, According To Developer

We have some disappointing news, as recent information has revealed that players will no longer be able to catch every Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield .

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

In a recent interview with Dutch video game website InsideGamer, Pokémon series Producer Junichi Masuda revealed thatandwill not feature every Pokémon creature in the Pokédex; only those exclusive to the new Galar region.While this may not sound too bad, the problem is that players will no longer be able to transfer their Pokémon to the new game via the Pokémon Bank, but they will be forced to download a paid app instead; something that is already not boding well with fans of the long-running series.According to Masuda, they "revealing that the reasoning behind this is to encourage players to purchase the new Pokémon Home app — which is currently being developed.



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.