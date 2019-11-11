Players Will not Be Able To Catch Every Pokémon In The Upcoming POKÉMON SWORD&SHIELD, According To Developer
In a recent interview with Dutch video game website InsideGamer, Pokémon series Producer Junichi Masuda revealed that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will not feature every Pokémon creature in the Pokédex; only those exclusive to the new Galar region.
We have some disappointing news, as recent information has revealed that players will no longer be able to catch every Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.
While this may not sound too bad, the problem is that players will no longer be able to transfer their Pokémon to the new game via the Pokémon Bank, but they will be forced to download a paid app instead; something that is already not boding well with fans of the long-running series.
According to Masuda, they "currently have no plans to make the Pokemon that are missing from the Galar Pokedex available in-game," revealing that the reasoning behind this is to encourage players to purchase the new Pokémon Home app — which is currently being developed.
"We encourage people to use Pokemon Home to collect their Pokemon from old games. From there they might be able to take them to other games in the future. So take good care of your old Pokemon, because perhaps you can travel with them again in the future," added Masuda.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.
