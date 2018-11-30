POKEMON: Brock and Misty Are Set to Appear in Upcoming Cartoon Episode

Hey old people, it's time to rejoice and watch an episode of Pokémon again because Brock and Misty are coming back for a special episode this December.

One has to wonder if Pokemon is losing its fanbase at this point because the Pokemon Company appears to be taking some drastic steps to regain viewership and to keep its fanbase happy.

As we know, Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu and Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee, are remakes of the original Pokemon Yellow. The game primarily contains the original creatures from the older games instead of the abominations of today.

After the release of the Pokemon Let’s Go games, you’d think the “blast from the past” tactical would be over with, but such is not the case.

According to a report from PokeJungle on Twitter, the Pokemon anime, Pokémon Sun & Moon, is gearing up to see the return of Brock and Misty. The episode, titled "An Alola! in Alola! Brock and Misty!" will air in Japan come December 23 of this year.

Guess who’s back, back, back, back again!



Brock and Misty will be returning to the Pokémon Sun & Moon anime on December 23rd! Check out their new duds! pic.twitter.com/8HgbNwns5G — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) November 25, 2018

Our favorite side characters are visiting the Alola region where they’ll come across Ash and his friends. From the Twitter image, we can see that they are wearing new outfits that fit with the location.

Now, we shouldn’t expect both Brock and Misty to ever return as regular characters, but fans can surely hope this is indeed the case.

They will continue to pop-up now and again, but the days of Brock and Misty being primary characters behind Ash is over and done. If only Ash could one day achieve success as his former teammates. Such a sad life the poor lad is living because, after all of these years, Ash is still attempting to become a Pokemon Master.