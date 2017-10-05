Pokemon Headlines Pictures

POKEMON: Fans Rank The Franchises Top 10 Films Of All Time

POKEMON: Fans Rank The Franchises Top 10 Films Of All Time

In a recent poll on Anime! Anime!, fans were asked to rank Pokemon's top 10 animated feature films of all time. Hit the jump and check out the results!

KILLAMOJO | 5/10/2017
Filed Under: "Pokemon"
Has it really been 20 years since the first Pokémon movie  was released? This year we will be getting the 20th movie in the franchises history. To celebrate the 20 years and 20th movie, anime news site Anime! Anime! polled fans of the franchise, asking them which film out the 19 did they like the most.

The sample size was small at 851 votes, but it gives us a pretty good picture of which films are thes best.  Check out the list below and let us know if they got it right in the comment section!

10. Giratina and the Sky Warrior (tie)



10. Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea (tie)



9. Pokémon: Spell of the Unknown (Pokémon the Movie 3)



8. Celebi: Voice of the Forest (Pokémon 4ever)



7. Pokémon: Destiny Deoxys



6. Pokémon: Revelation Lugia (Pokémon: The Movie 2000)



5. Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai



4. Pokémon: Jirachi Wish Maker



3. Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew



2. Pokémon Heroes: Latios and Latias



1. Pokémon: The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
NEW POKÉMON Manga Available Now Plus New Movie Hits Next Week NEW POKÉMON Manga Available Now Plus New Movie Hits Next Week
New Pokémon The Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel home video release landing on DVD next week and the graphic novel/manga adaptation is already available now! Learn more after the jump!
POKEMON GO Will Add 80 NEW Generation Two Pokemon To Their Roster This Week! POKEMON GO Will Add 80 NEW Generation Two Pokemon To Their Roster This Week!
Niantic Games announced that 80 new catch-able characters this week to their smash hit Pokemon GO game. Hit thejump and check it out!
POKEMON GO Developers Say A New Device To Make Players Safer In The Works. POKEMON GO Developers Say A New Device To Make Players Safer In The Works.
The Pokemon Company's President, in a recent interview had an announcement regarding player safety. Hit the jump, check out the details and let us know what you think!
Posted By:
KILLAMOJO
Member Since 4/26/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]