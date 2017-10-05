POKEMON: Fans Rank The Franchises Top 10 Films Of All Time

Has it really been 20 years since the first Pokémon movie was released? This year we will be getting the 20th movie in the franchises history. To celebrate the 20 years and 20th movie, anime news site Anime! Anime! polled fans of the franchise, asking them which film out the 19 did they like the most.
The sample size was small at 851 votes, but it gives us a pretty good picture of which films are thes best. Check out the list below and let us know if they got it right in the comment section!
10. Giratina and the Sky Warrior (tie)
10. Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea (tie)
9. Pokémon: Spell of the Unknown (Pokémon the Movie 3)
8. Celebi: Voice of the Forest (Pokémon 4ever)
7. Pokémon: Destiny Deoxys
6. Pokémon: Revelation Lugia (Pokémon: The Movie 2000)
5. Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
4. Pokémon: Jirachi Wish Maker
3. Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew
2. Pokémon Heroes: Latios and Latias
1. Pokémon: The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back
