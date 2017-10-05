POKEMON: Fans Rank The Franchises Top 10 Films Of All Time

Related Headlines

NEW POKÉMON Manga Available Now Plus New Movie Hits Next Week New Pokémon The Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel home video release landing on DVD next week and the graphic novel/manga adaptation is already available now! Learn more after the jump!

POKEMON GO Will Add 80 NEW Generation Two Pokemon To Their Roster This Week! Niantic Games announced that 80 new catch-able characters this week to their smash hit Pokemon GO game. Hit thejump and check it out!