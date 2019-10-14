POKEMON GO: 2019 Halloween Event Details Have Been Announced
With Halloween arriving very soon, Niantic has officially announced all of the exciting things that will be arriving in game for Pokemon Go for their Halloween event! Check out all of the details of the event down below:
With Halloween just around the corner, Niantic has announced all of the fun things that will be arriving in Pokemon Go for their Halloween event! Check out it out after the jump!
They have announced that the event will be starting on Thursday, October 17th, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), here are some permanent features that has been announced for players:
-
Rescue more Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket — Be ready to rescue the following Pokémon from Team GO Rocket Grunts at PokéStops near you: Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Mareep, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Trapinch, Cacnea, Shuppet, and Duskull.
-
Thrilling threads in the Style Shop — Play dreadful dress-up with new avatar items, including a Zubat Bag, a Pikachu Onesie, a Cubone Cap, a Litwick Cap, and a Mimikyu Bag!
-
A Spooky Shiny Pokémon makes its debut — If you’re lucky, you might encounter Shiny Yamask.
The official Halloween event will run from Thursday, October 17th, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT (GMT −7) to Friday, November 1st, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Here are the features that they announced for the event:
-
Don’t be scared! More Ghost- and Dark-type Pokémon will be appearing in the wild, in Eggs, and in raids — Gastly, Murkrow, and more will be appearing. Making its Halloween debut is Yamask, the Spirit Pokémon!
-
Pokémon wearing creepy-cute Halloween costumes arrive in raids and in the wild! — Some Pokémon have donned costumes to celebrate Halloween this year! Look forward to Bulbasaur wearing Shedinja costumes, Charmander wearing Cubone costumes, and Squirtle wearing Yamask costumes in raids. In the wild, be on the lookout for Pikachu wearing Mimikyu costumes! If you’re lucky, you might even encounter these alarmingly adorable Pokémon as Shiny Pokémon!
-
The Pitch-Black Pokémon makes its ominous debut in Pokémon GO! Darkrai will be appearing in five-star raids!
-
Frightful and fun Field Research tasks will be available for a limited time during this event.
-
You’ve received a spooky message. Check out your Special Research when the Halloween event begins, Trainer, and you might face a Forbidden Pokémon...
They also announced a few bonuses for the duration of the Halloween event:
Over on the official Pokemon Go Youtube channel they also released a short announcement video giving players a sneak peek at the event! Check it out below:
What are your thoughts on the event? Are you excited for the Halloween event and goodies? Do you play Pokemon Go? Leave us your thoughts in the comments down below and stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]