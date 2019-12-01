POKEMON GO: 2019's First "Community Day" Is Here & Is Rewarding Players With A Shiny Totodile

A shiny Totodile is available right now within Pokemon GO as its first Community Day event of 2019 is commencing. Hit the jump to find out more info on the event...

Pokemon GO's very first "Community Day" event of 2019 has arrived and a rare, shiny water-type is up for grabs. Totodile's are to begin spawning in mass within a three-hour window during the event.

This particular Community Day event begins at exactly 2pm EST and ends at 5pm EST.