POKEMON GO: 2019's First "Community Day" Is Here & Is Rewarding Players With A Shiny Totodile
Pokemon GO's very first "Community Day" event of 2019 has arrived and a rare, shiny water-type is up for grabs. Totodile's are to begin spawning in mass within a three-hour window during the event.
A shiny Totodile is available right now within Pokemon GO as its first Community Day event of 2019 is commencing. Hit the jump to find out more info on the event...
This particular Community Day event begins at exactly 2pm EST and ends at 5pm EST.
As it's January's Community Day, there's a chance that these Totodile's will be a shiny variant - similar to Pokemon GO's upcoming "Limited Research" event in which a shiny-variant Feebas will be spawning.
The shiny version of the Totodile sports green skin rather than the above-demonstrated, typical blue and features blue spikes along its back rather than the regular red ones. And, upon being evolved into the badass Feraligatr, the shiny will have an exclusive move - the "Hydro Cannon" movie is a powerful Water-type attack that has 90 base power and two charges.
What do you think of the first "Community Day" of 2019? Are you headed out to capture yourself a shiny Totodile?
