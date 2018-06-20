POKEMON GO Caused 71-Year-Old Man and Son to Start a Brawl

Pokémon GO is all about bringing people together, and it does so very well. But sometimes when people get together, they just fail to get along.

Want to know something quite interesting? People are still playing Pokémon GO, and guess what? It’s causing some to get into violent interactions. It would seem as if the game hasn’t lost its touch to force players to do crazy things. It’s the gift that keeps giving, some would say.

We understand that a 71-year-old man and his 31-year-old son were arrested after they got into a fight with another man. The father, Robert Matteuzzi, teamed up with his son to do physical battle with the victim who suffered an eye injury.

The victim, from our understanding, though the father and son were cheating, so he threw a bottle at them while they were sitting inside of their car. Both father and son retaliated with violence, and that’s how the victim managed to suffer an injury to his eye.

Here’s a description of the showdown:

"The elder Matteuzzi later found the victim in another area and threw the bottle back at him, hitting him in the face, Waggoner wrote. All three men then got into a fight," according to a report from Dispatch. "A bystander took video of the encounter and caught Robert Matteuzzi holding the victim down while his son hit the victim’s head and face several times, [Kirkwood Police Officer Matthew] Waggoner wrote. The victim suffered cuts to his face, a ‘traumatic’ eye injury and a broken finger tip."

The video doesn’t seem to be available for public consumption because I’ve since failed to locate it anywhere. But hey, we can at least have a mental image of how the battle went down.

As it stands, then, both men are facing third-degree assault charges that could land them in jail. It’s probably the first Pokémon-related fight in history where the humans did the brawling instead of the cute and cuddly creatures.