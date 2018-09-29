POKEMON GO Features First Third Generation Pokemon For October's Community Day!

Niantic's, in conjunction with The Pokemon Company, hit mobile free-to-play game, Pokemon GO, continues to roll through the year of 2018 at the top of App revenue lists, which can all be attributed to the ongoing updates and communication between the development team and its community. Since the start of the year, they've had nine "Community Days," a weekend each month where they release new shinies of popular Pokemon into the game, kicking off these releases with a high spawn rate weekend day for said 'mon. The Pokemon will not only have chances to be shinies encountered from both the wild and from eggs, but if the featured 'mon is evolved within a certain time frame, they learn a special limited time move.

Trainers have seen the likes of fan favorites such as Pikachu, Charmander and Eevee get their own respective days, but also stronger and rarer Pokemon have gotten their spotlight as well, such as Dratini (which evolves into the strong Dragon-type, Dragonite), and Larvitar (which evolves into the strong Ground/Dark-type, Tyranitar), and it looks like they're following the later trend for October. Beldum #374, is a strong Psychic/Steel-type Pokemon, and the first Community Day featured from the Third Generation of Pokemon series games. It is considered one of the strongest non-Legendary or Mythical Pokemon of this generation.