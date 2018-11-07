POKEMON GO: How to Get Your Own Squirtle With Super Awesome Sunglasses

Want to get your hands on a Squirtle with an impressive sunglasses that is similar to the ones from the Squirtle Squad? Great, because you're in luck, pal.

Are you still playing Pokemon Go? If such is the case, then chances are you might want to get your hands on a Squirtle if you haven’t captured one already. But how about a Squirtle in a cool looking sunglasses, wouldn’t that be swell?



It is possible, but don’t expect to get your hands on the Squirtle Squad unless Niantic says otherwise. As it stands now, then, players can only get a single Squirtle with this awesome glasses attached. Hey, it won’t be any more powerful than a regular Squirtle, it’ll just have better swag.



Here’s the thing, if you want to get your hands on this Pokemon, then you should refrain from searching for it in the wild. It’s not there, and that makes a lot of sense from our point of view; do you agree? OK, so unlike the costumed Pikachu, the Squirtle with sunglasses can only be gained by completing a Community Day research quest.



The quest is simple; just go out into the wild and capture five Squirtle, and from there, you’ll get the chance to grab yourself this unique Squirtle with expensive sunglasses. Now, please bear in mind that only the special Community Day research quest will allow players to get their hands on this unique Squirtle.



We’ve heard that the highest chance of getting a Squirtle with sunglasses for yourself is to visit any area of the map with a lot of PokeStops. You can collect the research by spinning the PokeStops, which is easy enough, right?

The Shiny Squirtle with sunglasses Yes, there’s a Shiny Squirtle out there, but we do not know of any special triggers for players to get their hands on this specific Squirtle. However, there are reports claiming the Shiny Squirtle with sunglasses can be found at certain PokeStops, so you’ll have to shop around.



We suggest joining several Pokemon Go groups on Facebook or wherever they can be found to learn where to find this rare Shiny Squirtle.

