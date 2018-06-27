POKEMON GO Just Had Its Best Month Since Summer 2016

Niantic’s Pokemon Go exploded out of the gate with unprecedented popularity but its player count has slowly tapered off until last May.

Is Pokemon Go on the verge of a huge comeback? At launch, everyone from teenagers to 60-year-old grandparents were swept up in the mobile game's frenzy. However, it's popularity has waned in subsequent months, though to be fair, it's still a huge moneymaker.



Yet, according to Venturebeat, the "Catch'em all" craze might be on the verge of a comeback. According to the investor analyst site, the game grossed an estimated $104 million in May, up 174% year-over-year. With most school kids starting Summer break in June, it's believed that these numbers will only rise.



Do you still play Pokemon Go? What do you think of the improvements and features Niantic has added over the last few years? Let us know in the comment section below.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE