POKEMON GO Looks To Add New EX Raid Entry...In The Form Of Deoxys!

One of the Mythical Pokemon from the Third Generation of games, Deoxys looks to join the fray in the mobile AR hit, Pokemon GO! #386, and known as "The DNA Pokemon," he was known to have multiple forms.

Pokemon GO, the popular mobile AR (Augmented Reality) free-to-play game from Niantic, looks to shake up gameplay for the top end of its playerbase as this coming week introduces a new raid boss in EX raids in the forme of #386, Deoxys, the Mythical DNA Pokemon from the third generation. This Mythical 'mon is famous for having Four different formes, based on which stats are higher and also tied to specific game cartridges: the Normal Forme (Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire), the Defense Forme (Pokemon LeafGreen), the Attacke Forme (Pokemon FireRed), and the Speed Forme (Pokemon Emerald). This Pokemon made its debut in the Anime in the 7th feature film, Pokemon: Destiny Deoxys.



EX Raids differ from the standard raids that trainers can encounter because they are 'Invite Only'-- a feature to ensure that only consistent players gain access to this usually harder raid encounter. Players obtain this pass by first having a "Gold" badge at the Gym, ensuring that they consistently play/battle there. These raids are usually tied to sponsored gyms (such as a Sprint Store gym location), or at local Parks, and will feature a specific time that the player must show up to complete it--a way to also ensure that enough players show up to obtain the chance to catch this rare and strong Pokemon. The introduction of "Friendship" has also brought with it a major change, as players are allowed to invite one "Ultra" or "Best" Friend to join them in their raid.



There is no word yet on how the different formes will affect the outcome of which one is encountered. The earliest set of EX Raid passes are for October 1st, 2nd or 3rd--so it seems like we'll find out more then. Stay tuned as more Pokemon GO news is sure to follow the coming weeks and months in anticipation for new releases!

