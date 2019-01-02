 POKEMON GO: New Pokemon & Evolutions Are Added In This Exciting, New Update
Pokemon Headlines Pictures

POKEMON GO: New Pokemon & Evolutions Are Added In This Exciting, New Update

POKEMON GO: New Pokemon & Evolutions Are Added In This Exciting, New Update

Evolutions and Pokemon have been added to, the mobile Pokemon-catching game, Pokemon Go in its most recent update. Some changes have also been made to Raid Battles. Here's the details....

Nebula | 2/1/2019
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: Gamefragger
A bunch of new Pokemon and "Evolutions" have been added to, Niantic's mobile masterpiece, Pokemon Go by a brand new update.

The "Gen 4" evolutions in particular regard some Pokemon which have been present within the game for a while now - like the iconic Lickitung and Tangela. To evolve these Pokemon, you'll first need to uncover a Sinnoh Stone. These stones can be unlocked via "Field Research" and by participating in PvP battles against other trainers.

As for what Pokemon are entirely new to the game; the dinosaur-looking Cranidos and Shieldon will now begin to spawn in the wild. The Combee and Glameow have also been added as well as, the latter's evolution, the Purugly.

Niantic have stated that they've attempted to make Raid Battles "more powerful and sturdy." They mentioned that a couple of moves have been nerfed and or buffed and that some Pokemon will be able to acquire brand new moves - which will help during said battles - Niantic provided an example of this: "Machamp now being able to know the Rock-type move Rock Slide!"
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...