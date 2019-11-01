POKEMON GO: Upcoming "Limited Research" Event Will Reward Players With A Shiny Feebas
Niantic have announced, via Twitter (@PokemonGoApp), the very first "Limited Research" Pokemon GO event will be taking place next weekend. The prize that's up for grabs during the mini-event is a shiny variant of the aquatic Feebas.
Pokemon GO's upcoming "Limited Research" event will give players a chance to earn a shiny-variant of the aquatic Feebas. Hit the jump to find out more information...
The Limited Research event pertains to players collecting special Research quests from PokeStops. Each of these quests will feature the same prize: a Feebas. Not all of these encounters will lead to a shiny variant of the Feebas, but there is a chance - therefore you'll likely have to do multiple of them to get your hands on a shiny.
Feebas are a very rare Pokemon that evolves into (a much more pleasant looking) sea-serpent by the name of Milotic. To evolve a Feebas into a Milotic, you'll have to travel 20km with it as a Buddy Pokemon.
Check out Niantic's announcement tweet below:
What do you think of the "Limited Research" event? Are you interested in earning a shiny Feebas?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]