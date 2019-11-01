 POKEMON GO: Upcoming "Limited Research" Event Will Reward Players With A Shiny Feebas
Pokemon GO's upcoming "Limited Research" event will give players a chance to earn a shiny-variant of the aquatic Feebas. Hit the jump to find out more information...

Niantic have announced, via Twitter (@PokemonGoApp), the very first "Limited Research" Pokemon GO event will be taking place next weekend. The prize that's up for grabs during the mini-event is a shiny variant of the aquatic Feebas.

The Limited Research event pertains to players collecting special Research quests from PokeStops. Each of these quests will feature the same prize: a Feebas. Not all of these encounters will lead to a shiny variant of the Feebas, but there is a chance - therefore you'll likely have to do multiple of them to get your hands on a shiny.

Feebas are a very rare Pokemon that evolves into (a much more pleasant looking) sea-serpent by the name of Milotic. To evolve a Feebas into a Milotic, you'll have to travel 20km with it as a Buddy Pokemon.

Check out Niantic's announcement tweet below:

What do you think of the "Limited Research" event? Are you interested in earning a shiny Feebas?

