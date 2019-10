POKEMON GO Will Be Launching Its Battle League Next Year

Asstates, player vs player gameplay has been one of the most popular features among users. Players want to feel like they are trainers and battling other people with the same passion and willingness to grow stronger. The game has expanded on this point and has announced a new feature coming 2020 called Go Battle League.This new feature will make the Trainer Battles bigger by incentivising players to go outside and learn more about the world. Players will have to rack up some distance in order to enter the Go Battle League. As soon as they can enter the league, the online matchmaking will be able to pin them against opponents all around the world.The developer hopes that this feature will make player vs player more exciting and see a rise in the ranks of their league. For now, those are the only details we have. The developer states that more details will be shared in a Dev Insights video that will be out "soon". As soon as we know more about this Go Battle League, we will let you know.