POKEMON GO Will Soon Be Adding New MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION "Armoured Mewtwo" Raid Boss
To coincide with the impending release of Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, Pokemon GO will be adding Armoured Mewtwo as a powerful Raid Boss. The upcoming animated film will be coming out on July 15th and the antagonist of the film will be coming to the popular mobile game on July 10th until the 31st - specifically at 1pm PST - according to Gamefragger.
In the film, Mewtwo is placed within a suit of armour which is designed to depower to legendary Pokemon. Naturally, it doesn't go to plan and Mewtwo ends up creating an army of Pokemon clones instead.
If you want some tips on how to take down the new Raid Boss, they're as follows: Armoured Mewtwo will appear in 5-star Raids and is a Psychic type that's apparently weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost types. The following Pokemon are recommended to take on the Raid Boss: Gengar, Origin Giratina, Honchkrow, Houndoom, Lugia, Mewtwo, Tyranitar, and Weavile.
