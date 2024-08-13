POKEMON HORIZONS Part 4 Coming To Netflix In November

Pokemon Horizons is set to return to Netflix this November, The Pokemon Company announced this week. Part 4 will serve as the final batch of episodes that comprise the first season of the action-packed animated series.

Set to premiere on November 22, 2024, exclusively on Netflix, Part 4 of Pokemon Horizons continues the adventures of new dual protagonists Liko and Roy — along with their respective partner Pokemon, Spirgatito and Fuecoco — as they travel to the Paldea region, "where they’ll uncover even more mysteries while fending off the formidable Explorers."

In the latest Part 3, fans watched Liko and Roy, alongside the Risking Volt Tacklers, make new discoveries about Pokemon Trainer Lucious and the Six Heroes. Ahead of the upcoming Part 4, The Pokemon Company shared a synopsis for the final batch of episodes:

The Rising Volt Tacklers are headed to the Paldea region, but there’s one problem — they’re broke! To make ends meet, Friede lands some odd jobs, including searching for a missing Bramblin and moving rocks from a research site threatened by wild Pokémon. Meanwhile, a shy Oinkologne, separated Tandemaus and hammer-loving Tinkatink receive helping hands from Liko, Roy, Dot and the other Rising Volt Tacklers. But when Sprigatito runs away and Dot’s mom arrives, the group has some big decisions to make. Then, Liko and Roy meet a superhero Pokémon, and the appearance of a mysterious tower tips them off to the Explorers’ biggest plan yet…

Pokemon Horizons first debuted in Japan in 2023 before premiering on Netflix in the United States in March 2024. The series marked a major shift for the Pokemon franchise as it followed in the footsteps of Pokemon the Series, which ended in 2023.

As fans said goodbye to Ash Ketchum, Pokemon Horizons introduced two new main protagonists: Liko and Roy. A student at Indigo Academy, Liko is learning to become a better Pokemon Trainer alongside her partner Pokemon, Sprigatito. Joined by Roy and his partner Pokemon, Fuecoco, the group embarks on a journey to explore the mysteries of the world. Along the way, they encounter many friends and foes, including the Rising Volt Tacklers and the Explorers.

"Throughout their adventure, they’ll discover amazing Pokémon on land, at sea, and in the air—everywhere from forests to cities. No matter where they go, they’re sure to have awesome encounters with Pokémon of all shapes and sizes," the series synopsis teases. "What encounters and challenges await Liko and Roy? And what role will each of their curious keepsakes play in the story that awaits them?"

Pokemon Horizons Part 3 just arrived on Netflix with 11 more episodes. With Part 4 arriving in just a few months, the series is catching up to the current run currently airing in Japan.