POKEMON JOURNEYS: New Episodes Returning This Month After Delay

For over a decade, the Pokemon franchise has been captivating both children and gamers with its amazing stories and unique ability to bond with your pokemon friends. Beginning as a game on the Game Boy, Pokemon allows players to gather a team of unique pocket monsters,that they can then use to battle with other pokemon trainers. The series was an immediate hit and even spawned an anime series, in 1997. The Pokemon craze eventually made it to the west, captivating generations of kids and has been doing so ever since!

Since the anime's initial release, the series has followed the protagonist, Ash, as he goes on a journey to be the very best, like no one ever was. His journeys have taken him to multiple different regions; depening on which region the most recent game is in. The most recent series, Pokemon Journeys, has taken Ash back to the Kanto region, where he uses Vermillion City as a base; that way Ash and new trainer Goh, can travel the world to find more pokemon! The series premiered, in Japan, earlier this year.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world, it caused many countries to have to delay their day to day work, to wait out the crisis. This included delaying many anime and manga series, including new episodes of Pokemon Journeys. While this wait lasted for a time, it has recently been announced, via the official Pokemon Twitter, the series will be releasing new episodes in early June!





Excited for the series return? Planning on recapping old episodes before the new episodes premiere? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Pokemon Journeys returns, to Japan, on June 7th! The series will later premiere on Netflix, June 12th!