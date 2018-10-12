POKEMON: LET'S GO, EEVEE! Partner Resists Stones But You Can Use Them On Spares - Here Are Their Locations
Pokemon come in all different shapes and sizes, and nowadays there are all sorts of different ways that they evolve, some through love, some through time, and some through location which is even stranger. One of the classic methods of evolution has always been through Evolutionary Stones.
In addition to having to evolve three versions of Eevee besides your starter, there are plenty of other Pokemon who need Evolutionary stones in order to finally achieve evolution. Read below to find them!
The stones have always been a staple in the series. Pokemon Yellow chose to allow you a partner Pikachu although he refused the Thunder Stone when offered to him, echoing the decision of Ash's best friend from the Anime. Considering Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! are rough remakes of that game for Nintedo Switch, it was obvious from the jump that the stones would still play a part in this installment in the franchise.
The truth is, if you want to collect all of the Pokemon and fill up your Pokedex, you'll have to use to stones (unless you import every species from Go, of course) as there are 18 species in Pokemon: Let's Go that require one of the six stones - Fire, Ice, Moon, Water, Leaf, or Thunder - to evolve. Thanks to RPG Site, we were able to get a list going for you guys below, so check it out!
Moon Stone Locations
-
The Moon Stone is interesting in that it can't be bought, and therefore must be located in the wild.
-
One Moon Stone can be found in Saffron City, if you enter the Copy Cat girl's bedroom and search her cupboard.
-
Obviously, in Mt. Moon, you can find a stone, but what is interesting is that the stone randomly generates within the dungeon and they regenerate each day, allowing for the opportunity for Trainers to farm the item.
-
It has been rumored, but not confirmed, that there is also a Moon Stoon below Lavender Town near the Camper who says he is looking for one when you use Chop Down.
-
Moon Stone evolves Clefairy to Clefable, Jigglypuff to Wigglytuff, Nidorina to Nidoqueen, and Nidorino to Nidoking.
Fire Stone Locations
-
The Fire Stone is one of the many stones in the game that can be purchased. You can buy one from the 4th floor of the mall in Celadon City for $5000.
-
One can be located within the Pokemon Mansion.
-
A fire Stone can be found on Route 8.
-
Fire Stone evolves Growlithe to Arcanine, Vulpix to Ninetails, and Eevee to Flareon.
Water Stone Locations
-
Like many others the Water Stone can be bought in Celadon City for $5000.
-
One can be found on Route 12.
-
Another Can be found on Route 21.
-
Water Stone evolves Staryu to Starmie, Shellder to Cloyster, Poliwhirl to Poliwrath, and Eevee to Vaporeon.
Thunder Stones
-
Collect a Thunder Stone from the Celadon department store for the usual price.
-
Find another on Route 10.
-
Obviously, you can also locate a Thunder Stone while inside the Power Plant.
-
Thunder Stone evolves Pikachu to Raichu and Eevee to Jolteon.
Leaf Stones
-
Trade $5000 for a Leaf Stone on the 5th floor of the department store. You know the deal by now.
-
A Leaf Stone can be found early on in the game, on Route 2.
-
Victory Road also contains one of the Leaf Stones hidden in the game.
-
Leaf Stone evolves Gloom to Vileplume, Weepinbell to Victreebell, and Exeggute to Exeggutor.
Ice Stones
-
$5000. 4th floor. Celadon.
-
An Ice Stone can be found in the Pokemon Tower.
-
Another Ice Stone can be found fittingly within the Seafoam Islands.
-
Ice Stone evolves Alolan Sandshrew to Alolan Sandslash and Alolan Vulpix to Alolan Ninetails
So, what do you think? Make sure to comment below if you're having trouble finding any of them and let us know if we missed anything you found!
Return to the Kanto Region and experience a classic Pokemon journey in a whole new way with Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! on Nintendo Switch, available now!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]