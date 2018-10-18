POKEMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU! AND LET’S GO, EEVEE! Share Video On Master Trainers

Developer Game Freak's upcoming role-playing video game, Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, has released a new trailer that talks about the Master Trainers, here is more.

The official Pokemon YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.14 minute trailer on the new Master Trainers from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!. The video showcases the fierce battles fans will have take on and the various Pokemon available to master.



Master Trainers are all about having favorite Pokemon, they will have an icon above their heads that makes them easy to spot in-game. These trainers are in the Kanto region and are considered the strongest trainer for a specific Pokemon. There is a Master Trainer for every Pokemon.



When you battle these Masters, you will be able to use just the species the Trainer likes. Meaning, you will have to train as many species as you can, that way battles won't take you by surprise. The catch in these fights, is that items are a no-go. The battles are described as true strength measurements, no items can be used in a match.



Beating the Master Trainer will earn you their title, these titles will be displayed in-game in Link Battles. This way you can show off your Mastery of a species to friends or rivals. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is out for Nintendo Switch on November 16.





