POKEMON: LET's GO to Introduce Team Rocket's Jessie and James

Fans of the Pokemon: Let's Go video game should feel excited right now because Jessie and James from Team Rocket are set to make appearances.

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee, are the next set of Pokemon games on the horizon, and the first for the Nintendo Switch. It’s not the proper Pokemon title fans have been waiting for, but it should keep folks satiated until then.

Now, with the coming of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Nintendo released a trailer recently that showed three classic characters we’ve come to love from the early anime series and video games. Yes, we’re talking about Jessie, James, and Meowth.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the classic members of Team Rocket, and you know what’s even more exciting? They are clad in their classic uniforms, and James even has a rose in his mouth.

The games are in part, a remake of Pokemon Yellow

Nintendo in the past has made it clear that Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee, and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu, are a remake of Pokemon Yellow in many ways. Therefore, finding out that Team Rocket will make an appearance shouldn’t be a huge surprise.

Further proof that these games are a remake, is the fact that the likes of Nurse Joy and Officer Jenny are set to appear.

There might be a few differences here and there, but at the soul of this entire project, it's clear Pokemon: Let’s Go is a remake and fans should be excited, especially those who still believe Pokemon Yellow is the best in the series.

At the end of the day, we hope Jessie and James will stick rock Koffing and Ekans as their main battle Pokemon.