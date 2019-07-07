POKEMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION: Here's The Newest Trailer For The Upcoming CG Remake
The Pokemon Company have released a new trailer for their upcoming CG remake of Pokemon: The First Movie. The first trailer for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution debuted earlier in the year, now the second one has arrived and its somewhat musical.
A new trailer for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution has been released by The Pokemon Company and features a ton of footage from the upcoming feature film. Check it out...
Set to the tune of Rita Ora's "Let You Love Me," we're shown a plethora of redone visuals. Interestingly, Rita Ora also performed a song for Detective Pikachu and even made an appearance during the film itself. If you're a fan of the afformentioned anime classic that is Pokemon: The First Movie, you'll likely be going on a nostalgia trip with this new trailer.
Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be arriving in Japanese theatres on the 12th of July. It's said that the CG remake will arrive in the West with an English dub at a later time. Check out the exciting, new trailer below (via Toonado):
