POKEMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Netflix Release Will Seemingly Offer Japanese Dub

THIS IS NOT A DRILL



The @netflix trailer for @Pokemon #mewtwostrikesbackevolution features a Japanese Audio and Subtitle track!!!



Could this finally be the official sub release we've been waiting years for??? This is a fantastic big step for the Movies! #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/dNVjl6bHWg — Felipo @ his Depot (@FelipoDepot) February 13, 2020

On February 27th, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be available to stream on Netflix. The 3D CG animated movie released in July 2019 in Japan. It's a remake of Pokémon: The First Movie and will soon be subject to a manga adaptation —It seems that the upcoming Netflix release of the Pokémon animated movie will offer the Japanese dub. This would be a first for Pokémon movies on Netflix — as previously only the English dub has been available (with subtitles for other languages).Based on the findings of a Twitter userd named(via), both Japanese audio and subtitles may well be available. This thought as the trailer for Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution on Netflix offers the option. Why else would the feature be there if it won't also be included with the advertised product itself?For the moment, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed. You can check out the user's tweet on the matter below as well as photo-evidence of the option.