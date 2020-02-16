POKEMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Netflix Release Will Seemingly Offer Japanese Dub
On February 27th, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be available to stream on Netflix. The 3D CG animated movie released in July 2019 in Japan. It's a remake of Pokémon: The First Movie and will soon be subject to a manga adaptation — find out more on that here.
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution comes to Netflix on February 27th and will seemingly offer the Japanese dub as an option (as well as English version). Find out more...
It seems that the upcoming Netflix release of the Pokémon animated movie will offer the Japanese dub. This would be a first for Pokémon movies on Netflix — as previously only the English dub has been available (with subtitles for other languages).
Based on the findings of a Twitter userd named @FelipoDepot (via Gamefragger), both Japanese audio and subtitles may well be available. This thought as the trailer for Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution on Netflix offers the option. Why else would the feature be there if it won't also be included with the advertised product itself?
For the moment, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed. You can check out the user's tweet on the matter below as well as photo-evidence of the option.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]