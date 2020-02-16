 POKEMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Netflix Release Will Seemingly Offer Japanese Dub
Pokemon Headlines Pictures

POKEMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Netflix Release Will Seemingly Offer Japanese Dub

POKEMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Netflix Release Will Seemingly Offer Japanese Dub

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution comes to Netflix on February 27th and will seemingly offer the Japanese dub as an option (as well as English version). Find out more...

Nebula | 2/16/2020
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: Gamefragger
On February 27th, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be available to stream on Netflix. The 3D CG animated movie released in July 2019 in Japan. It's a remake of Pokémon: The First Movie and will soon be subject to a manga adaptation — find out more on that here.

It seems that the upcoming Netflix release of the Pokémon animated movie will offer the Japanese dub. This would be a first for Pokémon movies on Netflix — as previously only the English dub has been available (with subtitles for other languages).

Based on the findings of a Twitter userd named @FelipoDepot (via Gamefragger), both Japanese audio and subtitles may well be available. This thought as the trailer for Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution on Netflix offers the option. Why else would the feature be there if it won't also be included with the advertised product itself?

For the moment, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed. You can check out the user's tweet on the matter below as well as photo-evidence of the option.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...