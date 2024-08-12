POKEMON: Misty And Jessie English Voice Actor Rachael Lillis Has Passed Away

Pokemon fans awoke to some sad news this morning, as it was announced that Rachael Lillis has passed away. The 46-year-old voice actor was diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

Lillis was an American voice actress and scriptwriter, best known for voicing Misty and Jessie in the English dub of the Pokemon series. Her extensive resume also included voice performances in many of the Pokemon movies from 1999 through 2019. In addition to voicing Misty and Jessie, Lillis also brought many of the Pokemon creatures to life in the series and movies, including Jigglypuff, Vulpix, Venonat, Goldeen, Torchic, and Beautifly.

Beyond Pokemon, Lillis also provided English dubbed performances across many other anime series and movies, including Berserk, Sonic X, Hunter x Hunter, Winx Club, and many more.

Lillis' death was announced on the social media platform X/Twitter by Veronica Taylor, who co-starred alongside her in the Pokemon series as the voice of Ash Ketchum.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August, 2024," Taylor wrote.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing," the statement continued. "She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as ‘Pokemon‘s’ Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date.”

We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills. #RachaelLillis pic.twitter.com/XOjFqY0C1L — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) August 12, 2024

Following the news of her passing, The Pokemon Company also released the following statement on social media:

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rachael Lillis. Her performance in the Pokémon animated series will be cherished by the many fans who grew up with the characters she brought to life with her special talent. She will be remembered for generations to come, and we will always keep her close in our hearts. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.

We also share our deepest condolences with Rachael Lillis' family and friends.