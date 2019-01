POKEMON RED & POKEMON BLUE Live-Action Movies Reportedly In Development

, two classic Pokemon games are being developed into live-action movies. Both Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue are getting the movie adaptation treatment by Legendary. The studio's upcoming movie, Detective Pikachu, will be hitting theaters on May 10 and apparently, the studio has high hopes for it.The site states that Legendary is developing two projects: a spinoff about one of the most powerful psychic Pokemon, Mewtwo and the other movie is an adaptation of both Pokemon Red and Blue.The Mewtwo project will not be the upcoming. This project is something completely different and seperate. The site states that the adaptation of the video games Red and Blue will be one movie. The movies will be connected in the same Detective Pikachu universe, however, they will have minor conenctions only.The site states that Legendary is looking to launch a cinematic universe of live-action Pokemon films and use these as a stepping stone. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.